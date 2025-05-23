Liverpool star Mohamed Salah doubles down on Jurgen Klopp stance as awards start rolling in

Mohamed Salah said straight after Liverpool clinched the Premier League title that he felt the accomplishment was even more special for having been achieved after the departure of so many of the side that won it five years ago.

The Egyptian was a key player for Jurgen Klopp alongside the likes of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino in that side - but the iconic manager and half of Salah's teammates from that time has now moved on.

And as Liverpool prepare to officially lift the trophy on Sunday, Salah - who ranks at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of the season - has doubled down on his feeling that getting the job done under Arne Slot is all the sweeter for having been achieved with a new generation of players.

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool title win more special after key departures

Mohamed Salah has been massive for Arne Slot (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

As reported by the Mirror, speaking after being named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, Salah said: "Winning the Premier League and to have had that impact in the team, I have never felt that happiness in the club.

"That moment winning the Premier League against Spurs, to have that impact with the number of goals and assists...winning the Premier League after those great players left and a good manager left also, it is so special.

Liverpool won the title with games to spare (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I came into the season, it was like, ‘OK, will I be able to do it again?’

"I had that conversation with myself. I said: ‘OK, let’s find out’. It was like: ‘OK, you need to work hard, to set the example’. I was doing my job and I think I did it very well."

“We have a very good group of players and a very good manager. We started the season well and now we won the Premier League.

"Hopefully we can win the Premier League again and also the Champions League.”

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed himself at Liverpool this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Salah has had a superb individual campaign and was a crucial factor behind Liverpool's romp to the title.

The winger has contributed 28 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League this season, putting him comfortably top of the pile for both stats across the whole division.

Newcastle's Alexander Isak is second in the goalscoring charts with 23, while Magpies teammate Jacob Murphy is next for assists with 12.