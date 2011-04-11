Hamstrung Tevez set to miss FA Cup Semi-Final

The Argentine was substituted by manager Roberto Mancini soon after Andy Carroll had fired Liverpool into a 13th-minute lead at Anfield.

"It will be very difficult for Saturday," Mancini told Sky Sports when asked if Tevez had a chance of recovering in time to face United at Wembley.

Mancini then nodded when asked if Tevez had torn his hamstring but said the striker was not out for the rest of the season.

City were crushed 3-0 by Liverpool and remain fourth in the Premier League.