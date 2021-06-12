Harry Maguire takes part in England training ahead of Euro 2020 opener

Harry Maguire trained with England on the eve of their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

The Three Lions kick off Group D on Sunday afternoon against the side that broke English hearts in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago.

Maguire was a mainstay of that side but his place in the England backline has been in jeopardy since sustaining ankle ligament damage on May 9.

The 28-year-old sat out the rest of Manchester United’s season, including being an unused substitute for the Europa League final loss to Villarreal, and began training with the England squad on Thursday.

Maguire’s availability for Croatia looks doubtful, with Gareth Southgate telling ITV on Friday it is a “long shot but he is further ahead than we thought he might be at this point so we are certainly not going to rule it out”.

Jordan Henderson also trained with the group as he builds fitness, but goalkeeper Dean Henderson – set to be back-up to Jordan Pickford this summer – was not involved due to a knock.