Hart: Second not good enough for City

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart said the club no longer accepts second place as good enough in the Premier League.

City top the standings on goal difference after 12 matches as they bid to add to their 2011-12 and 2013-14 titles.

The Premier League big-spenders were runners-up in 2012-13 and last season but that is no longer good enough, according to Hart.

"When I first came here league status was important, getting a good, solid base on which to build on was the mind-set," the England international said ahead of Saturday's showdown with Liverpool in Manchester.

"Now finishing second isn't good enough. It's a big jump but it's realistic. We should be disappointed when we don't win. We were very disappointed last year and it's a great mentality to have in this league.

"It's a great mode to be in and a good drive for the squad. It's really exciting to be a part of. We feel like we should be going into every tournament as a favourite, we should be winning games, we feel strong that we can put a good team out.

"At the same time, we have no excuses. When we don't win we have to take responsibility for that. It is exciting going into tournaments and competitions thinking we have a good chance of winning them."

Manuel Pellegrini's side host 10th place Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.