Manchester City report: Agreement clears way for Pep Guardiola to sign Newcastle United target

Eddie Howe will be gutted with this latest development

Recent developments at Manchester City could spell bad news for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been after a new goalkeeper for some time, with chief gloveman Nick Pope now 33 and not getting away from questions about his ball-playing ability.

With Odysseas Vlachodimos, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie all seemingly unlikely candidates to be a long-term answer, Eddie Howe needs a new man between the sticks.

Newcastle United slip further back in James Trafford race, thanks to Manchester City agreement

Newcastle United have a longstanding interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, but Manchester City have entered the race (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle have a longstanding interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who has just come off the back of a Championship season where he conceded just 16 goals, and had a £27m bid turned down last month.

But Manchester City, whose academy Trafford came up through, are also open to a refresh in their goalkeeping ranks, appreciate their former youth product and have just taken a big step in creating room for the 22-year-old.

Ederson's time with City appears to be winding down (Image credit: Alamy)

Ederson has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Etihad Stadium for several years now, but his powers appeared to be fading last term, amid links to Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, City have agreed a €10m deal with Super Lig holders Galatasaray for the transfer for Ederson, with the goalkeeper’s wage the final issue to address.

That would open up a clear gap for Trafford, who is believed to now favour a return to City over the opportunity to play for Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly have a £40m buy-back clause on Trafford, but are looking to negotiate this down. The Clarets are thought to be interested in seeing City gloveman Stefan Ortega head the other way, opening the potential for a creative solution.

Trafford's current employers, Burnley, are reportedly interested in City gloveman Stefan Ortega (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the signs for Newcastle’s Trafford ambitions look ominous.

Trafford is always likely to have a greater affinity with a club he spent so long with as a youngster, based in a geographical area he has spent the majority of his career.

The club have made plenty of exciting signings recently, and the chance to play under Guardiola will be a difficult one to ignore, even without the existing club links. If City step up their interest further, Newcastle could struggle to land this one.

Trafford is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.