Manchester City report: Agreement clears way for Pep Guardiola to sign Newcastle United target
Recent Manchester City developments could spell bad news for Newcastle United in one of their top summer targets
Recent developments at Manchester City could spell bad news for Newcastle United.
The Magpies have been after a new goalkeeper for some time, with chief gloveman Nick Pope now 33 and not getting away from questions about his ball-playing ability.
With Odysseas Vlachodimos, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie all seemingly unlikely candidates to be a long-term answer, Eddie Howe needs a new man between the sticks.
Newcastle United slip further back in James Trafford race, thanks to Manchester City agreement
Newcastle have a longstanding interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who has just come off the back of a Championship season where he conceded just 16 goals, and had a £27m bid turned down last month.
But Manchester City, whose academy Trafford came up through, are also open to a refresh in their goalkeeping ranks, appreciate their former youth product and have just taken a big step in creating room for the 22-year-old.
Ederson has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Etihad Stadium for several years now, but his powers appeared to be fading last term, amid links to Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
According to Turkish outlet Sabah, City have agreed a €10m deal with Super Lig holders Galatasaray for the transfer for Ederson, with the goalkeeper’s wage the final issue to address.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
That would open up a clear gap for Trafford, who is believed to now favour a return to City over the opportunity to play for Newcastle.
Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly have a £40m buy-back clause on Trafford, but are looking to negotiate this down. The Clarets are thought to be interested in seeing City gloveman Stefan Ortega head the other way, opening the potential for a creative solution.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the signs for Newcastle’s Trafford ambitions look ominous.
Trafford is always likely to have a greater affinity with a club he spent so long with as a youngster, based in a geographical area he has spent the majority of his career.
The club have made plenty of exciting signings recently, and the chance to play under Guardiola will be a difficult one to ignore, even without the existing club links. If City step up their interest further, Newcastle could struggle to land this one.
Trafford is valued at €22m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.