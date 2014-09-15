Hasi: No expectations for Anderlecht in Europe

The Belgian Pro League leaders begin with a Group D trip to Galatasaray on Tuesday, while Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund complete the line-up in the pool.

But Hasi insists Anderlecht will enter the tournament with no set goals.

"We have a young, ambitious and talented team," he said. "The opposition we play against are very powerful both in defence and attack, so I didn't promise anything to the board.

"Ambition and determination to win is very important - the Champions League requires that and all players should be aware of this.

"We haven't come here just to defend. We'll try to play our game as much as we can. We'll try to play in the way we do in our league and have possession.

"Will we get points? That depends on the tactics.

"If we can play our own game, why not?"

Anderlecht's domestic form will offer cause for optimism, with Hasi's men unbeaten in seven league matches this term.