Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad: Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's full team

The Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad is coming together and they will be hoping to replicate some of the form they displayed at the last tournament.

In 2022, Belgium put out great displays, particularly through their goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. She emerged as one of the stars of the competition after making remarkable saves. Their results, including a 1-0 win over Italy, secured them a quarter-final spot for the first time in the women's team's history.

They also only narrowly lost to Sweden, who were among the favourites to win the trophy. Belgium will want to reach the knockout phase once again but they have hit a poor run of results which new manager Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir will need to change ahead of this summer.

Belgium Women's Euros squad

Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The latest squad announced to play Spain and Portugal in February's Nations League matches was as follows:

GK: Nicky Evrard (PSV)

GK: Femke Bastiaen (Utrecht)

GK: Lisa Lichtfus (Le Havre)

DF: Sari Kees (Leicester City)

DF: Isabelle Iliano (Club YLA)

DF: Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht)

DF: Janice Cayman (Leicester City)

DF: Zenia Mertens (OH Leuven)

DF: Laura De Neve (Anderlecht)

DF: Saar Janssen (OH Leuven)

DF: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht)

MF: Amber Tysiak (West Ham)

MF: Feli Delacauw (Hoffenheim)

MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton)

MF: Mariam Toloba (Standard Fémina de Liège)

MF: Jarne Teulings (Feyenoord)

MF: Marie Detruyer (Inter)

MF: Kassandra Missipo (Sassuolo)

FW: Ella Van Kerkhoven (Feyenoord)

FW: Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven)

FW: Tessa Wullaert (Inter)

FW: Elena Dhont (Sassuolo)

FW: Jassina Blom (UD Tenerife)

FW: Jill Janssens (Hoffenheim)

Belgium fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: Belgium 0-7 Spain, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

April 9 2024: Denmark 4-2 Belgium, Viborg Stadion. Viborg, Denmark

May 31 2024: Czech Republic 1-2 Belgium, Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

June 4 2024: Belgium 1-1 Czech Republic, Stayen, Sint-Truiden, Belgium

July 12 2024: Belgium 0-3 Denmark, Stayen, Sint-Truiden, Belgium

July 16 2024: Spain 2-0 Belgium, Estadio Riazor. La Coruna, Spain

October 25 2024: Greece 0-0 Belgium, Theodoros Vardinogiannis, Heraklion, Greece

October 29 2024: Belgium 5-0 Greece, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

November 29 2024: Ukraine 0-2 Belgium, Mardan Antalyaspor, Antalya, Ukraine

December 3 2024: Belgium 2-1 Ukraine, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

Women's Nations League

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

February 21 2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium, Estadi Ciutat de València, Valencia, Spain

February 26 2025: Belgium 0-1 Portugal, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

April 4 2025: England vs Belgium, Ashton Gate, Bristol, England

April 8 2025: Belgium vs England, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

May 30 2025: Belgium vs Spain, TBC

June 3 2025: Portugal vs Belgium, TBC

Euro 2025

July 3 2025: Belgium vs Italy, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

July 7 2025: Spain vs Belgium, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland

July 11 2025: Portugal vs Belgium, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

Belgium manager: Elísabet Gunnarsdótti

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir took over in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium boss Elísabet Gunnarsdótti took over in January 2025 and is yet to record a win. However, their performance against World Champions Spain in February was impressive. They eventually lost 3-2 but they put up a good fight.

The former Iceland player takes up the Belgium position as her first international head coach role. She has previously been the assistant coach for Iceland and taken charge of clubs like Valur and Kristianstads DFF.

She has a tough task in turning Belgium's recent form around but she has a fair few months before the Euros begins.

Belgium's star player

Janice Cayman

Janice Cayman has been a key figure for club Leicester too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janice Cayman was a key player in Belgium's Euros change to the quarters in 2022 and is set to play a similar role this summer.

The star not only brings skill on the ball but also leadership qualities the team will need to tricky moment.

She has been thoroughly impressive for club Leicester City this WSL season too. If she can pull that form on to the international stage Belgium could once again have a groundbreaking tournament.