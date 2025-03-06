Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad: Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir's full team

By
published

The Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up

Red Flames players pictured at the start of a soccer game between Belgium&#039;s national team the Red Flames and Spain, in Valencia, Spain Friday 21 February 2025, on the first matchday in group A3 of the 2024-25 Women&#039;s Nations League Competition.
Belgium were impressive during Euro 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad is coming together and they will be hoping to replicate some of the form they displayed at the last tournament.

In 2022, Belgium put out great displays, particularly through their goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. She emerged as one of the stars of the competition after making remarkable saves. Their results, including a 1-0 win over Italy, secured them a quarter-final spot for the first time in the women's team's history.

They also only narrowly lost to Sweden, who were among the favourites to win the trophy. Belgium will want to reach the knockout phase once again but they have hit a poor run of results which new manager Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir will need to change ahead of this summer.

Belgium Women's Euros squad

Belgium Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The latest squad announced to play Spain and Portugal in February's Nations League matches was as follows:

  • GK: Nicky Evrard (PSV)
  • GK: Femke Bastiaen (Utrecht)
  • GK: Lisa Lichtfus (Le Havre)
  • DF: Sari Kees (Leicester City)
  • DF: Isabelle Iliano (Club YLA)
  • DF: Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht)
  • DF: Janice Cayman (Leicester City)
  • DF: Zenia Mertens (OH Leuven)
  • DF: Laura De Neve (Anderlecht)
  • DF: Saar Janssen (OH Leuven)
  • DF: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht)
  • MF: Amber Tysiak (West Ham)
  • MF: Feli Delacauw (Hoffenheim)
  • MF: Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton)
  • MF: Mariam Toloba (Standard Fémina de Liège)
  • MF: Jarne Teulings (Feyenoord)
  • MF: Marie Detruyer (Inter)
  • MF: Kassandra Missipo (Sassuolo)
  • FW: Ella Van Kerkhoven (Feyenoord)
  • FW: Hannah Eurlings (OH Leuven)
  • FW: Tessa Wullaert (Inter)
  • FW: Elena Dhont (Sassuolo)
  • FW: Jassina Blom (UD Tenerife)
  • FW: Jill Janssens (Hoffenheim)

Belgium fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: Belgium 0-7 Spain, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium
April 9 2024: Denmark 4-2 Belgium, Viborg Stadion. Viborg, Denmark
May 31 2024: Czech Republic 1-2 Belgium, Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
June 4 2024: Belgium 1-1 Czech Republic, Stayen, Sint-Truiden, Belgium
July 12 2024: Belgium 0-3 Denmark, Stayen, Sint-Truiden, Belgium
July 16 2024: Spain 2-0 Belgium, Estadio Riazor. La Coruna, Spain
October 25 2024: Greece 0-0 Belgium, Theodoros Vardinogiannis, Heraklion, Greece
October 29 2024: Belgium 5-0 Greece, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium
November 29 2024: Ukraine 0-2 Belgium, Mardan Antalyaspor, Antalya, Ukraine
December 3 2024: Belgium 2-1 Ukraine, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium, Estadi Ciutat de València, Valencia, Spain
February 26 2025: Belgium 0-1 Portugal, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium
April 4 2025: England vs Belgium, Ashton Gate, Bristol, England
April 8 2025: Belgium vs England, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium
May 30 2025: Belgium vs Spain, TBC
June 3 2025: Portugal vs Belgium, TBC

Euro 2025

July 3 2025: Belgium vs Italy, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland
July 7 2025: Spain vs Belgium, Arena Thun, Thun, Switzerland
July 11 2025: Portugal vs Belgium, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

Belgium manager: Elísabet Gunnarsdótti

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir clapping

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir took over in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium boss Elísabet Gunnarsdótti took over in January 2025 and is yet to record a win. However, their performance against World Champions Spain in February was impressive. They eventually lost 3-2 but they put up a good fight.

The former Iceland player takes up the Belgium position as her first international head coach role. She has previously been the assistant coach for Iceland and taken charge of clubs like Valur and Kristianstads DFF.

She has a tough task in turning Belgium's recent form around but she has a fair few months before the Euros begins.

Belgium's star player

Janice Cayman

Janice Cayman on the pitch for Belgium

Janice Cayman has been a key figure for club Leicester too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janice Cayman was a key player in Belgium's Euros change to the quarters in 2022 and is set to play a similar role this summer.

The star not only brings skill on the ball but also leadership qualities the team will need to tricky moment.

She has been thoroughly impressive for club Leicester City this WSL season too. If she can pull that form on to the international stage Belgium could once again have a groundbreaking tournament.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

More features
Hamza Igamane of Rangers is seen during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Rangers FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channels as Scottish giants visit Jose Mourinho's Turkish side in Europa League tie
Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?
Keira Walsh of England and Aitana Bonmati of Spain challenge during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.

Euro 2025 power rankings: Spain favourites to lift the trophy but defending champions England are chasing them down
See more latest
Most Popular
Hamza Igamane of Rangers is seen during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Rangers FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channels as Scottish giants visit Jose Mourinho's Turkish side in Europa League tie
Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.
Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Manchester United at National Arena Stadium on January 30, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania.
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV details for Europa League clash
Norway&#039;s women national football team poses prior the UEFA women&#039;s Euro 2025 qualifying football match league A, group 1 between Norway and the Netherlands at Brann Stadium in Bergen, Norway on July 16, 2024.
Norway Women Euro 2025 squad: Gemma Grainger's full team
A close-up showing the Liverpool crest on a red shirt and the PSG crest on a dark blue shirt
Statistically Speaking... PSG vs Liverpool
Brazil&#039;s forward Ronaldo (C), flanked by teammates, hoists the World Cup trophy during the award ceremony at the International Stadium in Yokohama Japan, following Brazil&#039;s 2-0 victory against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final on 30 June, 2002.
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?
Barcelona are flying high in Europe this season and travel to Benfica on Tuesday
How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV options, Preview for Champions League last-16 tie
Bayern and Leverkusen have been fierce German rivals in recent years
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
Liverpool will be hoping to yield a positive first-leg result in Paris
How to watch PSG vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for Champions League knockout clash
Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez hold the Champions League trophy after Liverpool&#039;s comeback against AC Milan to win the 2005 final in Istanbul.
Quiz! Can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League?