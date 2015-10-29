Henry backs Sanchez to fire Arsenal to Premier League glory

Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry believes Alexis Sanchez could guide Arsene Wenger's men to the Premier League title this term if he stays fit.

The Chile international endured a sluggish start to the season after helping his country in the Copa America.

But Sanchez burst into life with a hat-trick against Leicester City last month, as well as netting twice to help see off Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, leaving Arsenal joint-top of the table ahead of a trip to Swansea City this weekend.

"I've said it so many times, but he's vital for Arsenal," Henry told Sky Sports of Sanchez.

"If he stays injury-free and shows the desire and the commitment that he has for Arsenal in the way he plays then Arsenal have every chance of winning the title, but you need to keep that guy fit.

"If he's fit I think Arsenal have a chance of winning the Premier League. He is that 'extra' type of guy that when you're in trouble he'll make sure you win the game. I don't want to copy a show on another channel, but he is the 'X-factor'."

Henry was equally full of praise for Mesut Ozil, who has contributed two goals and six assists in his past nine games in all competitions.

"For me, he has finally started to deliver on a consistent basis," Henry added.

"We all know his quality; he is a World Cup winner; his touch is second to none; he has vision; he shares… everything is there.

"The only thing you can say, in all fairness, is that before he wasn't doing it on a consistent basis. Now, he looks like he's doing it every game so you have to give him credit.