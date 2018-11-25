Henry relieved after first Monaco win

Monaco coach Thierry Henry was relieved after securing his first win in charge with an important 1-0 victory at Caen in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

A second-half goal from Radamel Falcao was enough to give Henry his first win and just Monaco's second of the league season.

Unsurprisingly, Henry was relieved after the game but warned his team – who are still in the relegation zone – they had more work to do.

"This victory is a huge relief. We needed that," he said.

"I am happy for the players, the fans. We could have hidden, because in football you never know, but it turned in our favour.

First win as AS Monaco coach: - November 24, 2018

"This victory can bring us a little serenity, but it is only the beginning and we are still relegated.

"There are still many battles to be fought."

Monaco are second-bottom in the Ligue 1 table, still two points from safety.