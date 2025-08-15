The Premier League line-ups will be announced before kick-off – but here's how we expect teams to shape up this weekend.

Drama, thrills, goals and VAR meltdowns will all become part and parcel of our weekly work conversations over the weekend, with every side in action from Friday until Monday.

We wouldn't have it any other way, frankly, and with plenty to ponder for managers ahead of the big kick-off, we here at FourFourTwo have had a go at predicting every line-up from each side ahead of their opening-day battle.

When are the Premier League line-ups released?

The Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Every Premier League club can name their line-up an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

Clubs can choose to go earlier, of course, with managers like Marcelo Bielsa, for example, choosing to name his teams up to a day in advance. Such a power move.

When is the Fantasy Premier League deadline for transfers?

Get your transfers in before the deadline (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

This week, the GW1 deadline for FPL is at 6:30pm BST on Friday, August 15.

Line-ups for the first game of the season between Liverpool and Bournemouth will drop 15 minutes later.

Arsenal

Arsenal line-up against Manchester United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a full squad to choose from for the season opener at Old Trafford, with Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz recently welcomed back from injury, and the likes of Jurrien Timber and Gabriel ready to return following setbacks that kept them out at the end of last season.

The Gunners have signed a new striker in Viktor Gyokeres – but will almost certainly go with a 4-3-3, with the Swede likelier to appear from the bench, as only Martin Zubimendi is expected to start from the summer's acquisitions.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa line-up against Newcastle United

Aston Villa are set to be without Ross Barkley and Andres Garcia for their clash with Newcastle United at Villa Park on opening day. We can't see Unai Emery ringing in many changes, but Emi Martinez won't be in goal after his red card on the final day of last season, so we expect Marco Bizot to feature.

There is a worry over Morgan Rogers, however, with the midfielder withdrawn against Roma in their 4-0 win during pre-season. He missed both games against Marseille and Villarreal and is facing a race against time to be back fit.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth line-up against Liverpool

Bournemouth are likely to be without one of their key men in Justin Kluviert for their trip to Anfield on Friday night. The Netherlands international is sidelined with a calf injury and that could be costly for Andoni Iraola's side.

Elsewhere, Ryan Christie, Enes Unal and Luis Sinisterra are also doubts, with Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi having all left the club this summer in huge mass exodus. Lewis Cook is both injured and suspended.

Brentford

Brentford line-up against Nottingham Forest

The big news is that Yoane Wissa won't be playing in Brentford's first Premier League game post-Thomas Frank – and could be following Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out of the club.

Keith Andrews has favoured a 4-2-3-1 in preseason and will likely stick with that formation, with new signing Caoimhin Kelleher in line to make a debut, having been rested from the Bees’ final preseason test last Friday. Former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson may join.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are almost at full complement for their opening day test against Fulham, with midfield duo Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood set to start, despite missing the last preseason tests ahead of this one.

Adam Webster, Solly March and Julio Enciso are the major absences for this one, with new signing Tom Watson a doubt, too.

Burnley

Burnley line-up against Tottenham

New goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is a doubt to make his Burnley debut, having picked up a shoulder injury prior to his Newcastle United exit. Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu are short of minutes of late but could still make debuts, too.

In attack, the Clarets have decisions to make over whether to start Marcus Edwards ahead of Hannibal Mejbri and whether manager Scott Parker implements a back three.

Chelsea

Chelsea line-up against Crystal Palace

Chelsea are blessed with plenty of options in attack, and manager Enzo Maresca could give debuts to Esteban, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, depending on who’s picked.

Further back, there are a few more injuries: Levi Colwill is out for the foreseeable with an ACL injury, with Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia likely to miss this one – though Wesley Fofana could feature.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace line-up against Chelsea

Marc Guehi limped out of the Community Shield last weekend – but that was likely due to cramp, and unless Crystal Palace keep him out of their opening fixtures with a view to sell the England international, he’ll likely return.

Daichi Kamada also went off injured in the win against Liverpool: he joins Matheus Franca, Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad on the treatment table.

Everton

Everton line-up against Leeds

Everton may miss three defenders in the shape of Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko for their opening day fixture – though the latter will be assessed. Adnan Aznou may be handed a debut.

In attack, Beto now has competition from Thierno Barry, while new loanee Jack Grealish could be eased in off the bench.

Fulham

Fulham line-up against Brighton

Fulham’s only concerns come at left-back, with club captain Antonee Robinson ruled out until September and Ryan Sessegnon now likely to miss out on the start of the season, too.

Josh King, one of the Whites’ most exciting academy prospects in years, however, may well be handed a start ahead of club-record signing Emile Smith Rowe.

Leeds United

Leeds line-up against Everton

Leeds fans will have to wait to see new buy Jaka Bijol, who has a suspension carried over from Serie A – elsewhere in defence, Jayden Bogle will have a late fitness test.

Sebastiaan Bornauw is a late doubt for the game, too.

Liverpool

Liverpool line-up against Bournemouth

Once again, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has to do without Ryan Gravenberch through suspension – but aside from that, the Reds can name a full-strength team, with competition for places across the side.

Alexis Mac Allister is still working his way back from injury and may be left on the bench in favour of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones once more, while Conor Bradley likely won’t be risked.

Manchester City

Manchester City line-up against Wolves

2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is back in training but this one may come too soon – unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, his backup, Mateo Kovacic, is out of this one, too.

Selection decisions will have to be made at the sharp end of the pitch with a cast including Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden all contenders to start alongside Erling Haaland.

Manchester United

Manchester United line-up against Arsenal

Noussair Mazraoui, Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee are all doubts of differing kinds: Mazraoui hasn’t played since featuring against Leeds last month, while Onana and Zirkzee are back in training after injuries.

Manchester United could hand a debut to Benjamin Sesko but will likely go with new boys Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo alongside Bruno Fernandes from the start.

Newcastle United

Newcastle line-up against Aston Villa

Alexander Isak will likely not feature in this one – and perhaps never again – with the Swede on strike at Newcastle United right now.

It’s fairly full-strength other than that for the Toon, though a failure to replace Callum Wilson yet could see Anthony Gordon used up front as an auxiliary forward, while Malick Thiaw will likely sit this one out and be eased in later. Nick Pope will likely retain the no.1 shirt, despite Aaron Ramsdale’s signing.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest line-up against Brentford

Nicolas Dominguez is Nottingham Forest's only long-term absentee and will return in the autumn.

New signing Dan Ndoye is in line for a start in the right-wing position vacated by Anthony Elanga, while Chris Wood will likely start the season despite the arrival of Igor Jesus.

Sunderland

Sunderland line-up against West Ham

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has plenty of new signings to assess the fitness of – though recently named club captain Granit Xhaka is set to make his debut for the Black Cats.

Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Luke O’Nien and Romaine Mundle are all out until September.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham line-up against Burnley

Tottenham are expected to return to a back four after implementing a 3-5-2 formation for the Super Cup final against PSG, with Kevin Danso likely to drop out of the centre of defence.

Dominic Solanke may well return for this one, while Destiny Udogie is closing in on a return: Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin are all out with knee injuries.

West Ham United

West Ham line-up against Sunderland

Callum Wilson and Crysencio Summerville haven't featured in preseason, with their inclusion for this one a doubt – but Nayef Aguerd is back in the fold, returning from loan to stake a claim in the side under Graham Potter.

It's likely that the West Ham United boss will hand a debut to El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves line-up against Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers look like giving Jhon Arias and David Moller Wolfe debuts in what is an almost full-strength side.

Brazilian duo Joao Gomes and Andre will likely make up the double-pivot in the centre of the pitch.