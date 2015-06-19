Henry: Sanchez the key to success for Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has backed Alexis Sanchez to fire the club to more silverware after helping secure back-to-back FA Cup triumphs.

Sanchez scored 25 goals in his debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium last season as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup and ensured another year in the UEFA Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

The Chile international took centre-stage in the FA Cup final last month with a stunning long-range strike that lit up Arsenal's 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

Henry - who is Arsenal's top goalscorer with 228 goals and won five major trophies during his time at the club - is convinced Sanchez is the man to end their 11-year-wait for the Premier League title glory.

"If you're an Arsenal fan, we were all waiting for that type of matchwinner," Henry told the club's official website.

"Look at what he did in the FA Cup final and what he has been doing since his arrival. He has been more than tremendous.

"We want to see that more and more and I know that he has that in his locker. When you have a guy like Alexis Sanchez, it is the X-factor.

"He is the guy who can change the course of a game. I love the way he plays, he plays with his heart and I know the fans love that about him.

"As an Arsenal fan I am very excited about next season and hopefully we can bring some people to the club, some new players maybe but when you have a guy like Alexis Sanchez anything can happen. Hopefully he can fire us to the title next year."