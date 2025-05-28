'If I could have taken anyone, I would have taken Isak. That’s not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just brilliant' Arsenal legend says Alexander Isak would be tailor-made for the Gunners
Arsenal have been linked with the Newcastle United forward, although a move looks unlikely
Alexander Isak has been described as a 'brilliant' fit for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team.
Isak, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, has been a revelation since his move to Newcastle United in 2022, having now scored 62 goals in just 109 appearances for the Magpies.
Arguably one of the best centre forwards in Europe, the Gunners have been continuously linked with a move for the Sweden international, but are said to have cooled their interest earlier this year, much to the dismay of one ex-Arsenal hero.
Why Alexander Isak is PERFECT for Arsenal yet still so out of reach
For now, Arsenal look set to explore other striker options which include this likes of Viktor Gyokeres and fellow long-term target Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.
Having discussed all three, one man who knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net for Arsenal believes Isak's Premier League experience already sets him apart the rest.
"It’s tough simply because there aren’t many options out there and the ones that are out there, everyone is looking for," said Ian Wright when speaking to Betway recently.
"I’m seeing Šeško, Gyökeres – Isak is probably someone who isn’t going anywhere now. If I could have taken anyone, I would have taken Isak. That’s not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just brilliant.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I think we need another forward too," continued Wright when asked about Arsenal's summer plans. "Bukayo Saka is amazing but if we can get him more rest time, that will only benefit our club. We need another forward who can either play on the right or the left, alongside a Number 9. Would also love us to get a back-up centre back. Myles Lewis Skelley has probably got the left-back slot.
"I don’t know what is happening with Partey although (Martin) Zubimendi looks to be coming in. So, if we can strengthen defence, midfield and the forward line – but with two up front, with one of them as a Number 9 – then I would be happy with four players coming in."
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Wright is correct to point out how good Isak would be at Arsenal, but we cannot see why or how Newcastle would sell the talented forward, especially to a direct Premier League rival.
With continuing murmurings suggesting Gyokeres is edging closer to a move to the Emirates, he may present better value, and his record in Portugal speaks for itself.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.