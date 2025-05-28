'If I could have taken anyone, I would have taken Isak. That’s not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just brilliant' Arsenal legend says Alexander Isak would be tailor-made for the Gunners

Alexander Isak has been described as a 'brilliant' fit for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team.

Isak, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, has been a revelation since his move to Newcastle United in 2022, having now scored 62 goals in just 109 appearances for the Magpies.

Arguably one of the best centre forwards in Europe, the Gunners have been continuously linked with a move for the Sweden international, but are said to have cooled their interest earlier this year, much to the dismay of one ex-Arsenal hero.

Why Alexander Isak is PERFECT for Arsenal yet still so out of reach

Alexander Isak is valued by Newcastle United at around £150m (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, Arsenal look set to explore other striker options which include this likes of Viktor Gyokeres and fellow long-term target Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Having discussed all three, one man who knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net for Arsenal believes Isak's Premier League experience already sets him apart the rest.

Benjamin Sesko is another striker option Arsenal have been pursuing (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

"It’s tough simply because there aren’t many options out there and the ones that are out there, everyone is looking for," said Ian Wright when speaking to Betway recently.

"I’m seeing Šeško, Gyökeres – Isak is probably someone who isn’t going anywhere now. If I could have taken anyone, I would have taken Isak. That’s not being disrespectful to the others, but he is just brilliant.

"I think we need another forward too," continued Wright when asked about Arsenal's summer plans. "Bukayo Saka is amazing but if we can get him more rest time, that will only benefit our club. We need another forward who can either play on the right or the left, alongside a Number 9. Would also love us to get a back-up centre back. Myles Lewis Skelley has probably got the left-back slot.

"I don’t know what is happening with Partey although (Martin) Zubimendi looks to be coming in. So, if we can strengthen defence, midfield and the forward line – but with two up front, with one of them as a Number 9 – then I would be happy with four players coming in."

Ian Wright says Arsenal should be looking to strengthen in all areas this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Wright is correct to point out how good Isak would be at Arsenal, but we cannot see why or how Newcastle would sell the talented forward, especially to a direct Premier League rival.

With continuing murmurings suggesting Gyokeres is edging closer to a move to the Emirates, he may present better value, and his record in Portugal speaks for itself.