Hernandez: I have nothing to prove in England

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez insists he has nothing to prove ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's Champions League showdown with Tottenham in London.

On Wednesday, Hernandez returns to England, where he won two Premier League titles, making a name for himself as an impact substitute.

Hernandez, having spent a loan spell at Real Madrid, departed Old Trafford permanently in 2015, boasting a record of 59 goals in 157 games.

The 28-year-old Mexico international has not looked back in Germany, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga club in his maiden campaign, while he already has seven this term.

Asked he felt pressure to perform in the Group E matchday four fixture, Hernandez said: "No, definitely not.

"Any minutes I had on the pitch at Manchester United, I tried to do my best. Thankfully, the numbers are positive for me," said Hernandez.

"When I left I had the fourth-best record in history of minutes and goals in the Premier League. That's what I had at United.

"I also left a lot of good friends and memories in the Premier League. In all parts of life things can be better or worse but I enjoyed it a lot.

"I got a lot of experience and now I am at one of the best teams in Germany.

"I am doing my best, enjoying the best thing I love in my life, which is football, so I am very glad and very happy."