Hernandez: Title would be perfect ending

The 22-year-old Mexican international has been a revelation for United since signing from Chivas Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee last summer, scoring 19 goals in all competitions despite often starting from the bench.

When asked about the possibility of winning the title, he told the club's official magazine Inside United:

“It would mean a lot. I want to win that medal badly, and also to lift the trophy. It would be a perfect end to my first season here.”

The unconvincing form of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side has allowed champions Chelsea back into the title race in recent weeks, with the Blues knowing victory at Old Trafford this Sunday would put them well on course to retain their crown.

However, United veterans such as Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs have shone once again on the big occasions this season, and Hernandez believes the advice they have given to the younger players in the camp could prove decisive in the crucial games to come.

“They [Giggs and Scholes] tell us that we need to play like Manchester United players, always remembering the club’s rich history and never giving less than 100 percent on the field,” he added.

“Being a United player is about winning – you can never think about drawing or losing games. It’s that attitude that can help us to win trophies.

“We need to avoid silly errors to give ourselves the best chance of winning, and to play every game like it’s our last one.”

Subscribe to Inside United here and save 33% on the high street price

By Liam Twomey