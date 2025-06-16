Manchester United in talks with 'the next Thierry Henry': report

Manchester United are looking to bring the next 'Thierry Henry' to Old Trafford.

Goals were hard to come by for Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund last season at Manchester United, with the pair managing just 17 between them in all competitions.

Matheus Cunha should help ease the burden on them next season slightly, and a potential move for Bryan Mbuemo would also see goals added to the side, but as Ruben Amorim looks to propel them back into the top-half, an out and out striker may be really necessary.

Manchester United planning superstar addition up top

Zirkzee and Hojlund have a combined 17 goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several strikers have been linked with a move to the North West of England in the past few weeks, with Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, who are ranked sixth and eighth amongst FourFourTwo's best strikers in the world right now, the most high profile names currently in discussion.

The lack of European football is proving a slight hinderance in attracting players to the club, but it might not stop them in the pursuit of their latest target.

Ruben Amorim worked with Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their attention has turned to Frenchman Hugo Ekitike, who currently plays for Frankfurt after an unsuccessful spell at PSG.

Ekitike has been likened to French legend Thierry Henry, and proved why with his delightful run and finish against Tottenham in the Europa League quarter-final in April this year. His celebration, a knee-slide with his fist bunched was also a subtle nod to these comparisons that have followed him for years.

German journalist, Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United have made contacted with Frankfurt over a move for the 22-year-old, the only club to do so amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Plettenberg dropped a further hint that the striker may hold out for a move to Old Trafford, quoting an interview he did in December 2024 with French radio station RTL.

Hugo Ekitike imitated Thierry Henry's famous celebration after scoring against Tottenham in the Europa League in the 2024/25 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My favourite club as a child was Manchester United. I’ve always admired them," he reportedly told the station, something that will surely play a part should major bids be made for him.

Ekitke managed 22 goals in all competitions last season, including 15 in the Bundesliga as Frankfurt finished third, their highest finish in the top division since 1993.

Something that will gather even more excitement is comments from Frankfurt based journalist Christopher Michel.

Hugo Ekitike playing for Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Daily Mail in April 2025 he said: “He is a complete striker. He’s fast, can shoot with both feet, is strong with his back to goal, can dribble, and can even be a playmaker. I think he has more talent than Omar Marmoush.”

Marmoush completed a €75 million move to Manchester City in January, and has impressed in the five months he's played in England.

To hear Ekitike may be more talented, will fill Manchester United fans with excitement as they look to eradicate the memories of last season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it would be the perfect move for Manchester United. The attacking trio in Ruben Amorim's front three could become extremely fluid with Ekitike, Cunha and Mbuemo in it, allowing for all sorts of possibilities when it comes to goalscoring.

The price tag, however may prove a stumbling block. Markus Krosche, the CEO of Frankfurt told Wiesbadener Kurier: "We don't have to sell," and any deal has been quoted at being in the region of €100 million.

Manchester United's squad requires significant surgery and spending the money on two or three different players may be more sensible this summer.