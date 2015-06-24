Herrera: I wanted Hernandez at Copa America

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera wanted Javier Hernandez at the Copa America but revealed he did not know who to ask about the striker's availability.

Speaking in Orlando as he switches his focus from the Copa America to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Herrera admitted his preference had been to take Hernandez to Chile, rather than the continental championships in United States and Canada.

But it appears Hernandez's loan deal with Real Madrid from Manchester United confused Herrera enough that he gave up on taking the 27-year-old to the Copa America.

Mexico were eliminated from the Copa America after finishing bottom of Group A with two draws and a loss from their three games.

Herrera's side scored four goals with three coming in one game against the hosts, after Herrera chose Eduardo Herrera and Raul Jimenez to lead the line in Chile, with Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Giovani dos Santos all in the Gold Cup squad.

"We didn't know who to talk to in order to ask for Chicharito [Hernandez] to play at either the Copa America or the Gold Cup," he said at a media conference.

"We would love to have had Chicharito with us, but the 'what might have been' doesn't exist."

The Gold Cup begins on July 7 with Mexico opening their campaign against Cuba two days later.

Hernandez scored nine goals in all competitions for Real in 2014-15.