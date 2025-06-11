Arsenal playmaker confirmed as going to the Club World Cup

An Arsenal player has been confirmed as heading to the Club World Cup in the United States with another club.

Of course, Arsenal themselves aren't playing at the revamped 2025 Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14 when Al Ahly of Egypt face Inter Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

But with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spending this summer rebuilding his squad and giving his players much-needed recovery after an injury-ravaged campaign, one star's season starts in three days, as he heads for the States.

An Arsenal star heading to the United States: what does this Club World Cup inclusion confirm?

Arsenal have work to do this summer (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have plenty of business that needs sorting out in the coming weeks, with Martin Zubimendi expected to arrive shortly and a new striker the priority on the pitch.

There could be major exits, too, with a reshuffle in midfield if the club fail to agree terms with Thomas Partey – who recently confirmed himself that he's unsure where his future lies.

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

While fans may have expected a little clarity over the future of no.10 Fabio Vieira this summer, Porto have dropped a clue.

The Portuguese signed for the North Londoners in 2022 for a fee of just over £30 million, as per A Bola in Portugal, before heading back on loan to the Dragons last year in a bid for more playing time – and now, the Dragoes have confirmed Vieira in a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing their Club World Cup squad.

FourFourTwo understands that the terms of the 25-year-old's loan always included playing at the tournament – but with no option for Porto to buy the playmaker, it was expected that he would either rejoin Arsenal or be sold.

Participation in the US complicates things for the Gunners, who will either need to reintegrate the star before heading to Singapore on preseason or look for a buyer for him.

Vieira showed flashes of brilliance during his time in North London but a combination of injuries and struggling to displace Martin Odegaard as the first-choice creative spark in Arteta's side led to a return to his native Portugal.

Arsenal have the likes of Odegaard and Ethan Nwaneri competing as right-sided no.8s, with Declan Rice and Mikel Merino on the left – so while Vieira has played on both sides in the past, it's not clear as to where he fits into Arsenal's current set-up.

Fabio Vieira is currently out on loan with Porto (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo fully expects Arsenal to move Vieira on this summer if the right offer comes in, otherwise he will likely see out the last season of his contract as a fringe player at the Emirates Stadium before leaving on a free transfer in 2027.

Vieira is worth €22m, according to Transfermarkt.