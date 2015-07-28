Herrera sacked by Mexico after 'punch'

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has been sacked following allegations he punched a journalist.

The incident is alleged to have happened at an airport in Philadelphia on Monday as Herrera's side prepared to fly home from a successful CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign.

It is claimed by Azteca's Christian Martinoli that Herrera struck him in the neck.

The outgoing national boss has been quoted, likening the contact more to a push.

"The Mexican fans deserve respect and upright figures," said Mexican Football Federation president Decio de Maria. "The results cannot be above our statutes, regulations and freedom of expression.

"We have decided to separate Miguel Herrera from the national squad. I met with Miguel and, at the end of the day, this was the decision.

"I believe that Miguel perfectly understands the reasons for the decision.

"We will not rush [an appointment]. I cannot put a time on when we will appoint a new national coach to achieve our objectives."

Mexico lifted the Gold Cup with a 3-1 final victory over Jamaica.