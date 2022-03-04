Hibernian hit by several absences for St Johnstone clash
By PA Staff published
Hibernian are set to be without 10 players who would ordinarily be in with a strong chance of starting when they host St Johnstone on Saturday.
Rocky Bushiri is suspended, while Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Newell, Kyle Magennis, Chris Mueller and Kevin Nisbet are all injured.
James Scott could be rushed back into the squad to ease Shaun Maloney’s injury crisis despite not being fully fit.
Saints welcome back Murray Davidson and Zander Clark from injury as well as Glenn Middleton, who was ineligible to face parent club Rangers in midweek.
Callum Booth and Shaun Rooney are both “very close” to returning from injury but unlikely to be involved at Easter Road.
Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon are all still out.
