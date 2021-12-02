Hibernian receive 2,000 more cup final tickets after complaints about allocation

Hibernian have been given an additional 2,000 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

The Easter Road club expressed disappointment last week after they were not offered the chance of a 50-50 split for the showpiece match at Hampden on 19 December, with their initial allocation of 17,500 around a third of the national stadium’s 51,000 capacity.

Manager Jack Ross branded the decision “unfathomable” given that Hibs have recent history of selling out at least half of Hampden for cup finals.

Their first batch of tickets were all snapped up this week, but Hibs officials have been in dialogue with the authorities and announced they had secured more seats for their supporters.

A statement on their website on Thursday said: “After constant discussion with the SPFL, we have been given just over 2,000 extra tickets for the match.

“As a club, we are happy that more of our supporters will be able to attend the game at Hampden Park and that our persistence with the SPFL paid off.”