Hiddink: Hazard and Willian troubled PSG

Interim Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink said he was pleased with the manner in which his attackers threatened the Paris-Saint Germain defence in the 2-1 Champions League loss.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani were on target for PSG in the opening leg in Paris on Tuesday.

Hiddink highlighted the performances of wingers Eden Hazard and Willian in the defeat, from which Chelsea did manage to procure an away goal through midfielder John Obi Mikel to take back to Stamford Bridge for the return leg of the last-16 tie.

"We were a little bit nervous in the first 10 minutes. After that we started playing and got some chances and were a little bit unlucky with our final ball," Hiddink said.

"We had possibilities before the equaliser. We had one or two chances to hurt them and they got a little bit unstable by the way we played.

"[Hazard] was a threat going forward. He had some good runs. This was a game with a high intensity and after 65 or 70 minutes it was enough. He will be better and better.

"We also have the quality to outplay their midfield one on one which we did several times with Willian. Their defence has to make choices as well."

Chelsea fell behind to a deflected Ibrahimovic free-kick in the 39th minute before Mikel equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Cavani, however, settled the first leg with 12 minutes to spare.

Despite the late concession, Hiddink was pleased with the team's overall defensive performance.

"Bearing in mind we were playing a very good strong team the performance of our players was tactically very good. I repeat we could have been more lethal on the counter," he said.

"The players did well, and not just the four defenders. We also had midfielders who did good defensive work. We had to reshuffle.

"Two weeks ago we played with [Kurt] Zouma and [John] Terry, meaning also the full-backs had different positions. I’m happy with all their performances."