Higuain and Khedira out of Ajax trip
MADRID - Real Madrid will be without injured duo Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira for the trip to face Ajax in the Champions League, the Spanish club said on their website on Sunday.
Argentina striker Higuain is suffering from back pain and Germany midfielder Khedira has a strained right hamstring after both were substituted during Real's 5-1 victory at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday.
Jose Mourinho's unbeaten side have already assured themselves of a place in the last 16 of the competition and travel to Amsterdam on Tuesday needing only a point to secure first place in Group G.
