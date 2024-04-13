Ranked! The best football kits of the 2020s

It's only 2024, but we've already seen some seriously strong contenders for the best football kits of the 2020s overall.

From European giants getting their classic colours spot on, to national teams mixing it up to stunning effect, these are shirts we'd love to have in our wardrobes (if we haven't already).

Let's dive straight into the countdown, shall we...

(Image credit: Alamy)

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham lit up the Bundesliga and Champions League alike during their time at Borussia Dortmund – and fittingly, they did so in this striking lightning-bolt strip.

The German giants best shirt in years, it's a shame it only lasted one season – such is the, er, lightning fast cycle of kits these days.

9. North Macedonia home, Euro 2020 (Jako)

(Image credit: Alamy)

North Macedonia's flag of a bright yellow sun and rays on a red background is one of the snazziest in the world – so it was only right that the national football team gave more than a subtle nod to it on their shirt at Euro 2020, their major tournament debut.

German brand Jako will never be the coolest kit manufacturer, but no one take this brilliant 'fit – donned most notably by North Macedonia's greatest ever player, Goran Pandev – away from them.

8. Manchester United away, 2021/22 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Paying homage to their classic away strip from the early 90s, Manchester United sported this very stylish number on the road during the 2021/22 campaign.

A highlight in what was a disappointing season for United, the shirt contrasted stunningly with the much brighter blue shorts completing the kit.

7. Japan home, 2022 World Cup (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Japan produced their best ever World Cup showing in 2022, stunning former winners Germany and Spain to top their group and reach the last 16.

And the Samurai Blue did it decked out in one of their finest kits (and they have had quite a lot of them), this gloriously patterned Adidas effort complete with distinctive yellow names and numbers.

6. Fiorentina away, 2023/24 (Kappa)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Fiorentina emphasised the "Florentine floral uniqueness" of their 2023/24 away strip upon announcing it. We can see exactly what they mean – and we blimmin' love it.

Part football shirt, part Hawaiian shirt, this is absolutely beautiful proof that going bold in kit design can pay off big time.

5. Belgium home, Euro 2024 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

For their Euro 2024 home shirt, Belgium eschewed their regular red in favour of this considerably more regal-looking shade – and it works an absolute treat!

Can the perennial nearly men get their hands on silverware this summer? If they do, they're going to do it looking nothing less than resplendent in their best kit in a long time.

4. Arsenal home, 2022/23 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

We love a collared Arsenal shirt, we really do, and Adidas delivered sartorial excellence to the Gunners with their 2022/23 home jersey.

Topped off with an eye-catching lighting bolt pattern around the collar, this one was worn by the North London giants as they mounted a strong Premier League title push under Mikel Arteta.

3. Barcelona home, 2020/21 (Nike)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Barcelona's iconic 'blaugrana' stripes have fallen victim to some truly shocking rehashes in recent years (none more shocking than the outrage-sparking checkerboard design of 2019/20), but the Catalan giants rocked one of their very best kits during the 2020/21 season.

Featuring a lovely gradient and neatly divided by the thinnest sliver of yellow, this was a bit of a masterpiece by long-time kit providers Nike.

2. Leeds United third, 2023/24 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These days, if Leeds United are referred to by a nickname, it’s invariably the Whites – but the Yorkshire outfit historically have a far less generic one: the Peacocks.

And their away strip for the 2023/24 campaign honoured to that moniker with a suitably flamboyant display of design genius – one that was sure to, er, ruffle a few feathers in the Championship.

1. Ajax third, 2021/22 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajax fans’ tradition of singing along to reggae classic ‘Three Little Birds’ in the stands only began in 2008 – but by 2021, the Dutch giants had released a call kit in honour of the inimitable Bob Marley.

An immediately sought-after modern classic, this shirt – aptly featuring three little birds on the back – flew off the rails.

