Ranked! The best football kits of the 2020s

By Tom Hancock
published

Counting down the game's standout strips from the decade so far

2020s kits
(Image credit: Future)

It's only 2024, but we've already seen some seriously strong contenders for the best football kits of the 2020s overall.

From European giants getting their classic colours spot on, to national teams mixing it up to stunning effect, these are shirts we'd love to have in our wardrobes (if we haven't already).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1