Tottenham handed bargain signing opportunity, with player keen for Premier League move: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be handed the opportunity to sign a top player at a bargain price this summer, with the footballer in question reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Spurs' season is fizzling out after such a promising start and despite a 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, the Lilywhites look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that changes will be needed ahead of his second season at the north London club, with a number of new players expected to come in as the Australian builds a team capable of adapting to his style.

Former Tottenham attacker Marcus Edwards in action for Sporting CP against Benfica in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are in the market for more attackers in the summer window and their former winger Marcus Edwards is the latest to be linked.

Edwards came through the youth system at Spurs and was even compared to Lionel Messi by former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but left to join Vitoria Guimaraes in 2019 after seeing his opportunities limited in north London.

According to Record, the winger is now keen on a return to the Premier League, with Sporting searching for a replacement already.

Tottenham are understood to be entitled to 35% of any transfer, which means the player would be a lot cheaper if he were to return to the north London club.

Edwards joined Sporting in 2022 and has scored 21 goals in 109 appearances for the Lisbon outfit, helping the Lions win the Portuguese title this season.

Comfortable as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, the 25-year-old is under contract at the Green and whites until 2026.

