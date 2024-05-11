Tottenham handed bargain signing opportunity, with player keen for Premier League move: report

By
published

Tottenham have reportedly been handed a bargain transfer opportunity, with player seemingly keen on Premier League move

Ange Postecoglou gestures to the Tottenham fans after defeat at Liverpool in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be handed the opportunity to sign a top player at a bargain price this summer, with the footballer in question reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Spurs' season is fizzling out after such a promising start and despite a 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, the Lilywhites look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.