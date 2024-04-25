Manchester United ready to axe summer signing despite Erik ten Hag's recent plea: report

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester United are expected to be busy across the summer months with one star's future still up in the air

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are said to be preparing to cut their losses on a star they signed less than 12 months ago.

Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult second season in charge at Old Trafford with the Red Devils seemingly unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.