Manchester United ready to axe summer signing despite Erik ten Hag's recent plea: report

Manchester United are said to be preparing to cut their losses on a star they signed less than 12 months ago.

Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult second season in charge at Old Trafford with the Red Devils seemingly unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have all missed large parts of the season with Ten Hag strapped for options across the board.

With INEOS chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford now beginning to make wholesale changes behind the scenes, it is expected that Man Utd will be busy customers come the summer.

One star who has been touted for an exit is winger Antony, with The Mirror believing that his days at the club are already numbered.

The 24-year-old wideman has just two goals to his name this season and Alejandro Garnacho has often been preferred on the right side of Ten Hag's attack.

FourFourTwo understand the Red Devils are looking at other options in attack this summer but Antony remains a part of Manchester United's plans for next season.

Having worked together with large-scale success at Ajax, the Dutchman believes the best is still yet to come from the Brazilian.

His recent celebration against Coventry City in the FA Cup certainly haven't helped matters but with the future of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood still to be decided, Antony remains safe and under contract until 2027.

“I backed him for a long time," said Ten Hag recently. "I know his abilities, great abilities.

"I know from the past he's unstoppable. No defender can stop him, because he's one of the quickest in the first 10 yards. When he plays that game, I'm sure he will perform.

“He's resilient, he is a character and he will fight back and I back him and he now has to wait for his chance and once he is there he has to pick up.”

