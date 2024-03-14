England squad announcement: Gareth Southgate got a lot right picking one of the most difficult squads of his tenure but there was one HUGE opportunity missed

England's squad for the final international break before Euro 2024 was one of the most anticipated of the Gareth Southgate era, and barring injury or a catastrophic nose dive in form, Jordan Henderson will be on the plane to Germany. You need to get used to it if you don't like that. Sorry.



Competition for squad places was fierce for this one and Southgate got a lot right with this latest announcement. Joe Gomez: versatile, playing well, a calm presence capable of playing in high-pressure games. Anthony Gordon: 15 goals and 11 assists in all comps, in a struggling team – form that can’t be ignored.

Jarrad Branthwaite: needs to be integrated into the senior squad having graduated through youth ranks, he’s a left-sided physical presence and England has weakened in central defence each tournament under Southgate. Cole Palmer, a creative spark who could be a useful gear change from the bench.

Gareth Southgate is out of contract after Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is bad news for those who aren’t Jordan Henderson fans. The lack of Kobbie Mainoo or Ross Barkley in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad has strengthened the former Liverpool captain’s chances of starting England’s opening fixture in the tournament.



Southgate’s admission that “to come in for June now would be difficult” for Ben White, suggests that the fight for that third midfield spot, alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will happen without Mainoo or Barkley’s involvement.

Trent Alexander-Arnold operating as the number six, exciting as that prospect sounds in theory, on pitch it’s not a fun thought to imagine that trio out of possession against France, Germany or Spain.

Jordan Henderson during England's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in September 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four things are working in Henderson’s favour here: he has the right positional style, he has vast experience (Euro 2024 would be his seventh tournament), he is known and trusted by Southgate and if Barkley and Mainoo are deemed unpickable by Southgate, England are barren in that position.



The final piece of the puzzle is proving his fitness and form between now and the summer, and here’s where I feel Gareth has missed a huge trick. Selecting Kobbie Mainoo and Ross Barkley instead of Henderson and, say, Jarrod Bowen would’ve allowed Southgate to take a closer look at two players who have surely done enough to be given a chance.



Crucially, the move would’ve bought him favour with supporters, the majority of whom would prefer a look at two younger, in-form players than Henderson, whose ability is known. Southgate’s stock could be higher heading into what is almost certainly his final few months as England manager, ‘resting’ Henderson would’ve been good for optics.

Kobbie Mainoo during Manchester United's match vs Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s opposition for these friendly fixtures are excellent choices: Brazil and Belgium, ranked 4th and 5th in the world. It would be a solid test to see where Mainoo and Barkley really are. If they came through that, it would make things very interesting.



Southgate, who has a reputation for being open, honest and liked by England players, and for treating them respectfully, should have ‘rested’ Henderson, leaving him in Holland to focus on form and fitness. But he should have given Henderson the promise that he would be on the plane to Germany if his club performances warrant that. Which is fair.



The other caveat should’ve been to Mainoo and Barkley. Each should’ve been promised that if they maintained consistency after the international break (and the latters has dropped in recent games), they would be considered plane-worthy.



In my opinion two of Barkley, Mainoo and Henderson should go to Germany, and the two should be selected on form. It’s the selection headache managers crave. Instead, Southgate has effectively put his eggs in the basket marked Henderson.



An onus should’ve been placed on Henderson to justify his place at Euro 2024 via good performances with Ajax. Instead, his flight is all but booked.

