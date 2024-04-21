Manchester United target reveals he’s set for €80m move after Euro 2024: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Man United have been told how much it will take to complete a deal for one player on their summer shopping list

Erik ten Hag
Manchester United have learned how much they'll have to pay to secure the services of Brian Brobbey this summer, after the Ajax striker boldly declared his own price tag.

The 22-year-old, who has his sights set on a place in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad, is enjoying the best campaign of his career to date, scoring 17 goals in 26 Eredivisie outings so far this term.

