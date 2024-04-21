Manchester United target reveals he’s set for €80m move after Euro 2024: report

Manchester United have learned how much they'll have to pay to secure the services of Brian Brobbey this summer, after the Ajax striker boldly declared his own price tag.

The 22-year-old, who has his sights set on a place in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad, is enjoying the best campaign of his career to date, scoring 17 goals in 26 Eredivisie outings so far this term.

And he seems to be eyeing up a big move after this summer's huge tournament in Germany.

Is Brian Brobbey heading to Old Trafford this summer? (Image credit: Alamy)

"I'm about to blossom," Brobbey told Men's Health (via TEAMtalk). "If I see myself and how I have played in the last few months, I think I am doing quite well. I still want to achieve many great things in my career, such as playing for a very big football club.

"Real Madrid is a beautiful club. Arsenal, Manchester United... How much am I worth? After the European Championship, €80m [£69m]. Going to the European Championship is also a dream of mine."

Brobbey will be hoping to make his major tournament debut at the Euros (Image credit: Alamy)

Born in Amsterdam, Brobbey progressed through Ajax's youth ranks and made his first-team debut at the age of 18 under current Man United boss Erik ten Hag – marking it with a goal.

Following a brief spell in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, the 5'11" frontman returned to Ajax midway through the 2021/22 season.

He's already closing in on 50 goals for the club across his two spells, while he made his senior international debut in October last year.

