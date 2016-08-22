Higuain motivated by 'fat' comments
Some may believe Gonzalo Higuain is carrying some extra pounds, but the Juventus striker insists he is in good shape.
Gonzalo Higuain has hit back at suggestions he is out of shape after scoring on his Serie A debut for Juventus.
The Argentina striker finally made the switch from Napoli in late July after intense speculation last season's top Serie A goalscorer would join the reigning champions.
Juve splashed out a reported €90million to prise Higuain away from the Stadio San Paolo and the 28-year-old began to pay back some of that fee with the winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina.
However, his performance was overshadowed by criticism of his physique, with some media outlets suggesting he was carrying a few extra pounds, something he refutes and says gives him motivation to prove others wrong.
"It is better if you keep saying I'm fat, [as] I will continue to score goals," he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport.
"Come on, I'm fine, I have trained for 20 days and I honestly do not understand all this interest on my condition."
Scoring on his home debut was a "dream" for the former Real Madrid striker, who was delighted to convert the winning goal from a tight angle.
"You always dream of nights like this, but they do not always come true," he added.
"This time everything went like a dream. The goal? From the outside it might look easy, but I guarantee you that it was very difficult."
