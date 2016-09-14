Higuain is worth €90m, but nobody matches Ronaldo - Icardi

Gonzalo Higuain is worth the club-record €90million fee that Juventus paid to sign him from Napoli, according to Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals in three games since joining the Serie A champions in an acrimonious switch from title rivals Napoli in July.

Icardi does not believe his compatriot was overpriced, given his record haul of 36 goals in Italy's top flight last season, but he claims former Inter star Ronaldo remains the greatest the game has ever seen.

"Higuain is worth the money Juventus paid for him - he scored 36 goals last season," he said on Wednesday. "There's nobody like Ronaldo. In my opinion, he's the best striker in the history of the game."

Inter begin their Europa League campaign against Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Thursday, before a high-profile league clash with Juve at San Siro just three days later.

Icardi insists his side must put their sole focus on a positive result against the Israeli side before they allow themselves to think about taking on the champions.

"I'm happy at Inter and I want to stay here for as long as I can," he said. "I want to be successful with Inter and as captain I would love to win this competition.

"It's only natural to look forward to the Juventus game, but we're professionals and we need to focus on this one. If we want to qualify for the Champions League then we need to take it game by game.

"I saw part of the Israel versus Italy match, and from what I know, Hapoel Be'er Sheva are a good side. If we do what the boss asks of us then we can make life hard for them."