Hlatshwayo: Zambia wanted it more than us

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes his side did not play to their strengths during their defeat to Zambia on Sunday.

The South African national team ended their Fifa international break with a 2-1 defeat to Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

South Africa opened the scoring early in the second half through Keagan Dolly but two goals in three minutes by Kelvin Kapamba and Chaniza Zulu saw Zambia snatch a late win against Bafana.

Hlatshwayo says he was not pleased with his sides performance and believes that Zambia wanted the victory more than they did.

‘As from the first match we conceded from corner kicks, you can see they were coming at us,’ said Hlatshwayo as per SABC.

‘We spoke about it that Zambia will come at us, they will keep on running. They came behind us and we had to control the space.

‘We ended up conceding a lot of corner kicks like in the first match. They wanted it more than us.

‘Looking at us, according to our to our strengths; we are skilful and pacey players we could not execute on those things.’