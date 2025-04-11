'I think we are seeing a bit of complacency - every time Steven Gerrard stepped onto the pitch for Liverpool as captain, he approached it like it was a cup final' Ex Liverpool man calls on Virgil van Dijk to step up amid ‘complacency’

Liverpool’s seemingly inevitable charge to the Premier League title stalled with last weekend’s loss at Fulham, their first away league defeat under Arne Slot.

Sitting 11 points clear of Arsenal with seven games to go, Liverpool know that they need no more than 11 points to be crowned Premier League champions for the second time.

It feels inconceivable that the Reds could let the title slip from this position, but they can’t take anything for granted.

'They maybe feel as if they already have one hand on the trophy'

Van Dijk is reportedly poised to sign a contract extension at Liverpool

That’s the view of former Liverpool and Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant, speaking in the wake of the Reds’ 3-2 defeat at Craven Cottage.

The ex-England U21 international has called on his old club to “get to the finish line” and for skipper Virgil van Dijk – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now – to do his bit.

Jermaine Pennant scored three goals in 55 appearances for Liverpool after signing from Birmingham City in 2006

“Virgil van Dijk is the captain of Liverpool for a reason,” Pennant told Golden Panda. “You have to lead by example.”

“If your teammates see that you’re not on the ball or playing to 100 per cent, that will filter through to the rest of the team. That’s what I saw last weekend. If you look at all of the goals that Fulham scored, they were all avoidable from Liverpool’s point of view. I think we are seeing a bit of complacency from Liverpool, but Craven Cottage is a tricky place to go and get a result – that needs taking into account.

“They will have been looking at Arsenal dropping points and maybe feel as if they already have one hand on the trophy. If they win their home games, it is done, but complacency and lack of concentration can creep in.

Pennant went on the praise the man who wore the Reds armband during his time at Anfield between 2006 and 2009. He continued: “Every time Steven Gerrard stepped onto the pitch for Liverpool as captain, he approached it like it was a cup final and that gets everyone else going as well, they need to get to the finish line.”

Van Dijk was a key member of Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League-winning side, but the 2024/25 title would be his first as captain

Is Pennant right? Have Liverpool become complacent as they sniff that Premier League trophy? Not really, as far as we can see.

That defeat to Fulham was the first in the league for Arne Slot’s side since they lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest back in September. They’ve also won seven of their last 10 league games, including five out of five at home.

The end of a 26-match unbeaten run doesn’t exactly scream ‘complacency’ to us, and Liverpool could yet well be confirmed as champions before April is out.