Will Smith. The famous Hollywood actor revealed he is a Roma supporter.

Known for his work on screen, having twice been nominated for Best Actor in the Oscars, Smith publicly declared his love for the Serie A side during his time in the Italian capital.

While in the Eternal City to promote his new film, Suicide Squad, Smith - who was one of pallbearers for Muhammad Ali's funeral in June - said: "Forza Roma!"

Can you guess who 's favourite team is? August 6, 2016

Talking further about his soft spot for three-time Italian champions Roma, who finished third last season, Smith seemingly tried to keep the news under wraps, after retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant met with club icon Francesco Totti in July.

"Am I a Roma fan? Absolutely! That was a secret – you just let my secret out," the 47-year-old Smith added.

"We're going to make an announcement… It's a secret, a secret! I don't know yet, we're not talking about it just yet, but yes!"