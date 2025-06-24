Alessia Russo is set to be a key player for England this summer

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo's brother Giorgio will be on fans' screens this summer but it is not related to his sister's Euros campaign.

Giorgio has entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

The popular ITV reality show is expected to gain viewers with social media discussion from Arsenal fans centered around the news after it was confirmed.

Arsenal: Who is Giorgio Russo?

Giorgio is very supportive of his sister's career and most recently was in Lisbon to watch Russo win the Women's Champions League.

Depending on how long he remains in the Love Island villa though may mean he misses the Euros. Russo is a part of the England squad attempting to defend their title.

The Love Island final is thought to be taking place towards the end of July. The Euros begins on 2 July and ends on the 27 July.

Giorgio, 30, is not a footballer himself, he is an account manager and is based in Australia.

While Russo has not publicly commented on her brother entering the Villa, Giorgio himself said his sister is excited for him.

He said: "She watches every year and reckons I can do well, so she's excited to see how I get on."

Alessia Russo had an impressive season for Arsenal in the 2024/25 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal fans in particular have shown interest in watching the show since the announcement.

One said: "This is in the top 10 days of woso twitter thanks giorgio"

Another added: "Giorgio i promise i’ll vote to keep you in weekly if u don’t stfu about Russo for the next week thanks."

A third wrote: "GIORGIO RUSSO ON LOVE ISLAND?!"

Giorgio entered the Villa on Monday and so supporters can now watch him nightly on ITV 2.