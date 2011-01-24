Honduras win Central American Cup

Honduras, who had not won the competition since 1995, took the lead in the eighth minute of the final with a close-range effort from Walter Martinez.

Costa Rica, six times winners of the Cup, enjoyed the better possession but sank a further goal behind in the 53rd minute to a lovely curling free-kick from Emil Martinez.

The Costa Ricans then found themselves a man down after Dario Delgado was dismissed for an elbow on Walter Martinez but that incident sparked 'Los Ticos' into action and they applied some intense pressure.

Marco Urena pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute with a half-hit low shot from the edge of the area which sneaked past unsighted Honduras keeper Noel Valladares.

The competition also served as the region's qualifying tournament for June's CONCACAF Gold Cup that will be held in the United States.

Five teams from Central America qualified - the two finalists, beaten semi-finalists Panama and El Salvador and fifth place Guatemala.

The 12-team Gold Cup will also feature Caribbean nations Jamaica, Guadeloupe, Cuba and Grenada and North American automatic qualifiers Canada, Mexico and the United States.