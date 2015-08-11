Howedes returns to light training

Schalke captain Benedikt Howedes has moved a step closer to a first-team return after completing a light training session on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed via Twitter that the World Cup winner had completed a "running session" at the club's training ground, the first stage in his long road to recovery from injury.

Howedes has not featured throughout pre-season for the Bundesliga outfit after suffering a "complex" ankle injury in Schalke's penultimate clash of the 2014-15 campaign against Paderborn.

Schalke's tweet read: "Good news #S04 fans! @BeneHowedes is on the road to recovery after completing a running session on Tuesday!"