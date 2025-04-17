Is Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert injured? Premier League injury update

Justin Kluivert has missed Bournemouth's last three games

Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert has already confirmed 2024/25 as the best of his career so far.

The Dutchman still tops both the Cherries’ goals and assists charts in the Premier League this season, with 12 and six respectively.

However, Andoni Iraola has had to do without him for Bournemouth’s last three games.

Is Justin Kluivert injured for the weekend?

Kluivert still stands as Bournemouth's top scorer despite his recent absence (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has not turned out for Bournemouth since their FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Manchester City at the end of March.

Kluivert suffered a knock and has subsequently missed games against Ipswich Town, West Ham United and Fulham.

Andoni Iraola has had to do without one of his key attacking threats (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Iraola had hoped for his top scorer to be in contention for the latter of the three, Monday night’s fixture against the Cottagers.

However, not only was he unavailable to start, but he once again missed the matchday squad entirely.

Iraola said before the game: “We still have three days until Monday night. We will try with Justin.”

The Spanish coach seems determined to keep his cards close to his chest, but Kluivert’s complete omission on Monday, despite Iraola hoping to have him back, does not bode well for his availability for Saturday’s game.