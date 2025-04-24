Tottenham Hotspur are facing a race against time regarding the fitness of club captain Son Heung-min.

Son, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best left wingers in the world, has netted just 11 goals this season for the Lilywhites, a lowly tally when compared to his previous returns at the club.

But it is, once again, continuing injury problems that have tormented the 32-year-old Asian star, especially given manager Ange Postecoglou hasn't seen the best of his skipper for nearly all of the 2024/25 campaign.

Is Son Heung-min injured for the weekend?

It's been a frustrating campaign for Son Heung-min (Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know the capabilties the former Bayer Leverkusen man can produce on his day, bet even he may agree that a tally of just 11 goals isn't good enough given Spurs' current position in the Premier League table.

But with a crucial Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt to come, fans are starting to wonder whether Sonny will be ready for the crucial run-in or not. So, what is the latest news?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is likely to be sacked at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Son hasn't played for Spurs since their 1-1 draw with Frankfurt in Europe on April 10. Postecoglou confirmed his captain had suffered a setback and his return is still somewhat unknown.

"Sonny got a knock on his foot, so we're being a bit cautious with him," said the Tottenham boss on April 17. "There was no point in him travelling."

“He's been dealing with a foot problem for a while, so now is as good a time as any to give him the right time to get over it," added Postecoglou just last week.

"He'll definitely miss Monday. It's got to the point where not only was it not improving, but it was deteriorating.'

Son's injury couldn't have come at a worst time for Tottenham (Image credit: Alamy)

"He was in contact with the boys," added the Spurs boss. "We discussed whether he should come along but I felt that to have the best chance of Sonny being available for the semis, we left him behind," Postecoglou said.

"He was in the group chats, that's what they call them don't they? I just saw him this morning, I caught him in the corridor and he's delighted."

It remains to be seen when Son will return to the pitch, especially given their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Postecoglou may choose to rest the South Korean, with their Europa League semi-final first leg clash with Bodo/Glimt scheduled just a few days later on May 1.