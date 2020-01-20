Huddersfield fined by the FA

Huddersfield have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association after admitting a charge of failing to control their players.

The Sky Bet Championship club’s players reacted furiously towards the end of their 2-1 defeat at Barnsley on January 11 when referee Simon Hooper turned down their appeals for a stoppage-time penalty.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Huddersfield Town FC has been fined £5,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 96th minute of an EFL Championship fixture against Barnsley FC on January 11, 2020.”

Huddersfield goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, who had gone up for a corner, went down under a challenge in Barnsley’s penalty area, but Hooper awarded a free-kick to the home side instead.

Barnsley went on to win the game 2-1, clinching three vital points in their fight to climb out of the relegation zone, while Huddersfield slipped to their third defeat in four league matches.