Hughes: Butland going nowhere

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes insists in-demand goalkeeper Jack Butland will not be leaving the club.

Butland's profile has continued to rise since becoming Stoke's number one keeper at the start of the season following Asmir Begovic's move to Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 22-year-old Butland - Joe Hart's main competitor in the England squad - signed a new four-year deal in March and Hughes has reaffirmed Stoke's commitment to keep the international.

"Jack's going nowhere," he said. "He's progressing well but he's very early into his career development as a number one keeper. People are aware of him - and they have been for a long time.

"Jack forced his way into the England squad when he was 19 but he needs a season-in, season-out of week-in, week-out in the Premier League. He's had a great career progression, every step he has taken he has dealt with.

"Now it's about consolidating himself in a very good Premier League team. That's the challenge for him."

Stoke host Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.