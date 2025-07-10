Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the future of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea signed the Serbian stopper from Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution in 2023 but he has played just 31 times for the Blues and spent last season at BlueCo sister club Strasbourg.

Chelsea News reports that Chelsea and Petrovic have a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ that the Blues would allow the 25-year-old to leave if a bid of £25 million is received.

Petrovic is set to stay in the Premier League

Djordje Petrovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Petrovic joined New England from Belgrade side Cukaricki in 2022 and quickly established himself as the outstanding goalkeeper in MLS.

But his seven-year-contract at Stamford Bridge was signed three weeks after they snapped up Robert Sanchez and he was loaned to Strasbourg last summer and was omitted from Enzo Maresca’s Club World Cup squad upon his return.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga spent last season at Bournemouth but has since joined Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing seventh in Ligue 1 under Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior, Petrovic is in line for a move to Bournemouth.

“After official bid sent on Wednesday as revealed, Bournemouth are confident to get Djordje Petrovic deal done,” posted Romano on X, formerly Twitter, after a cherry emoji and that flashing red light one.

“Understand Petrovic has already accepted to join [Bournemouth]. Final green light from Chelsea, expected soon.”

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are working to evolve their back line in the aftermath of the highly profitable sales of Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen as well as the loss of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Djordje Petrovic in action for Chelsea (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Kepa was on loan at the Vitality Stadium last season and signed for Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal last week.

Petrovic conceded 38 goals in 31 league appearances for Strasbourg last season and only Lille’s Lucas Chevalier kept more clean sheets.

The Serbian boasted the highest save percentage in Ligue 1 and saved 9.9 goals above expected. Sanchez saved 1.7 goals above expected in the Premier League for Chelsea, Kepa 2.0 goals above expected for Bournemouth.

Petrovic is likely to go in as Andoni’s first choice. 35-year-old Neto played once in a season-long loan at Arsenal last season and Mark Travers spent the second half of the season at Middlesbrough.

Bournemouth also signed New Zealand’s Alex Paulsen from Wellington Phoenix last summer but sent him on loan to Black Knight sister club Auckland for their debut A-League season.

The Blues could also move to strengthen Maresca’s goalkeeping depth. Filip Jorgensen is his primary understudy with Gaga Slonina yet to play for the club and 19-year-old Mike Penders being considered for a loan to Strasbourg in Petrovic’s stead.