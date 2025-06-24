It's fair to say Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount hasn't had the best luck at Old Trafford so far.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been hit with what appears to be never-ending injury problems, having only played 46 times for the Red Devils across two seasons. Managers aplenty, Mount has often found consistency in the side something of a rarity.

According to Transfermarkt stats, the England international has missed 50 games for the Red Devils since his move from Stamford Bridge in 2023, and questions over his future have hit the headlines once again this summer. With Ruben Amorim eyeing a rebuild at Old Trafford, could Mount be on the move?

Mason Mount's Manchester United future confirmed

Ruben Amorim wants changes in his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for his tenacious pressing, never-say-die midfield attitude and impressive ball carrying, all of those key attributes need games to get up to speed, and more importantly, a system that suits it.

Back in 2022/23, arguably his best season at Chelsea, Mount was ranked by FBref in the 99th percentile, when compared with players from the top six leagues around Europe, for shots blocked and in the 93rd percentile for tackles in the attacking third.

Manchester United star Mason Mount suffered another injury-hit campaign in 2024/25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this shows anything, it is that Amorim has one of the best players in the last few years for pressing and hurrying defences in high areas to help win the ball back.

Mount's Chelsea won the Champions League that season, with Thomas Tuchel's system showing he benefited massively from the 3-4-3 formation, something similar to what Amorim wants to use at Manchester United. It is no secret how big a fan the former Sporting boss is of Mount, having waxed lyrical about him in the past.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumours of an exit have been talked up in the media, but transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has quickly put them to bed recently, admitting Mount is set to stay at the Theatre of Dreams in the bid to kick on with a full pre-season behind him.

"We’ve had stories about Mason Mount maybe leaving Manchester United, about Mount maybe being involved in swap deals this summer," began Romano via his YouTube channel.

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Obviously we have plenty of time this summer to see things evolving and surprises… but as of today nearing the end of June, the clear intention of Mason Mount is to stay at Manchester United.

"Mount is planning to continue at Man Utd, to have an important pre-season, being well, fully fit, working under Ruben Amorim who has always [spoke highly] of Mount during his first season as Man Utd coach. So always showing his full confidence in the player. Now it’s about being fit and being ready, but the intention of Mount is to stay at Manchester United."

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United's squad needs trimming, and according to reports, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho will all leave the club this summer. This will help the England star no end, but he must stay fit.

Despite not impressing on the whole, Mount starting over Garnacho in the Europa League final over Tottenham shows the faith Amorim has in the 26-year-old, and we feel he could be in for a huge campaign if he keeps injury-free across the summer.