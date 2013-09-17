Hughton admits away form is a concern

The Carrow Road club slumped to their second away defeat of the season on Saturday as Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a double in Tottenham's 2-0 win at White Hart Lane.

The loss leaves Hughton's side with just two victories in their last 23 away fixtures in the top flight.



And for a Norwich side looking to kick on from an 11th-place finish last season, Hughton is aware that their efforts on the road are not good enough.

"It is always a concern when you are not playing how you would like," Hughton told the Norwich Evening News.

"Yes, we have found it difficult perhaps away from home.

"We couldn't break down Hull with 10 men, albeit we certainly had more chances and more play in the final third than we did at Tottenham.

"We have to keep the Spurs game in perspective because they are going to be challenging. They will be right up the top of the league and they had a good day."

Hughton acknowledged that Norwich's tough spell on the road is just something they will have to work through, and hinted at a change of tactics in future matches away from home.

"Clubs like ourselves have to go through this," he added. "My role in the group is to assess it and see where we can improve.

"You can choose to play a very forward-thinking game high up the pitch and open yourself up…we have played the same shape in other games and got the results.

"We need to be better in possession and if that is the case we can work the ball further up the park and create more opportunities in and around the opposition penalty area."