Hull missing Toral for visit of table-topping Baggies

Hull will be without influential playmaker Jon Toral for the visit of league leaders West Brom.

Toral has played in each of the Tigers last three matches, all victories, but is sidelined with a knee injury.

His absence could see George Honeyman or Tom Eaves promoted from the bench, while there is also a chance for Keane Lewis-Potter to make the matchday squad.

Striker Josh Magennis serves the third of a four-game ban.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have a suspension of their own.

Defender Nathan Ferguson saw red against Charlton and misses the second of three matches, leaving Conor Townsend to deputise again.

Up front Slaven Bilic must decide whether to continue with Charlie Austin or hand Hal Robson-Kanu his first start since October 1.

With a five-game unbeaten run ongoing, the likes of Ahmed Hegazi, Chris Brunt and Filip Krovinovic may be confined to the bench again.