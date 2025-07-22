Newcastle United transfer target 'unsettled' and set for showdown talks after major pre-season exit: report

Newcastle have been rebuffed with their first attempt to sign Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle could move a step closer to completing a transfer for Wissa following a major pre-season development.

The 28-year-old has reportedly left Brentford's training camp, according to BBC Sport, and is said to be unsettled at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford have already lost Christian Norgaard to Arsenal and Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United this summer, in addition to long-time head coach Thomas Frank joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Wissa 'unsettled' at Brentford

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo struck up a prolific partnership in Ivan Toney's absence last season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wissa is reportedly set for showdown talks over his future with Brentford sporting director Phil Giles, having returned to London from Portugal.

Recently-appointed head coach Keith Andrews will take charge of his first game this Friday as Brentford take on Portuguese Primeira Liga side Gil Vicente in a friendly. He is likely to be without Wissa as it stands.

Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are also credited with an interest in Wissa, however, Newcastle are believed to be front-runners as Howe seeks to supplement his team's attacking options having returned to European competition for the 2025/26 season.

Yoane Wissa’s Instagram story tribute to Bryan Mbeumo 💔 The duo scored a combined 39 Premier League goals last season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YvrUpJU6qfJuly 22, 2025

Newcastle have seen their first bid for Wissa worth a reported £25 million rejected by the Bees' hierarchy, according to The Athletic.

Wissa shared an emotional tribute to former strike partner Mbeumo on his personal Instagram story this week. The DR Congo international wrote: "We will talk about it in 10 years time. Thank you boss. From friends to enemies."

Newcastle have signed Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for a fee in the region of £55 million already this summer but are keen to add more attackers after allowing back-up striker Callum Wilson to leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool-linked Alexander Isak missed Newcastle's 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Celtic last weekend, although Howe explained the Swede's absence as a minutes management issue.

Wissa could theoretically follow Frank to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, if the North London club advance their interest in light of Wissa's training camp exit.