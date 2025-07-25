Eddie Howe could be about to lose his star striker, Alexander Isak

It’s been a miserable summer transfer window for Newcastle United, among others, and a host of reported targets have ended up elsewhere with the top clubs taking the handbrake off their spending.

Liverpool have gone out all guns blazing and had a direct impact on the Magpies, adding Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike to their ranks along with Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and a bunch of goalkeepers who probably won’t play much in the Premier League.

Newcastle had reportedly stepped up their interest in Ekitike as a result of the looming prospect of a serious bid from the Reds for star striker Alexander Isak, by many measures the best frontman in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle’s woes set to continue?

Newcastle target James Trafford is close to a move to Man City (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ekitike’s capture briefly looked to have settled the biggest threat facing Eddie Howe’s men but Isak’s decision not to join Newcastle on their pre-season tour in order to pursue a move away despite Liverpool picking up the former Eintracht Frankfurt man is very, very bad news.

Missing out on another target in the shape of Manchester City-bound England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford rubs yet more salt into the wound and the travails of a gloomy Tyneside summer might not be over yet.

Alexander Isak has reportedly informed Newcastle of his desire to leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reporting by Caught Offside’s Arsenal correspondent Charlie Watts, the Gunners will focus on player sales after the transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is confirmed but suggests that their incoming business might not yet be concluded.

“There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something,” writes Watts.

“We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.

“Whether [Ethan] Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.”

Arsenal are believed to be interested in Anthony Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magpies fans won’t be unduly concerned about Gordon being tempted away but yet another suggestion that a fellow Champions League club wants to pinch a player or gazump them on a transfer target will at least produce a roll of the eyes.

24-year-old Gordon, who is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best left wingers in the world right now, joined Newcastle from Everton in 2023 and has been a regular contributor, cracking the England senior side in the process.

He too has been linked with Liverpool but there has been good news for Newcastle too, of course.

Anthony Elanga, signed for big money from Nottingham Forest, is a terrific addition and will form a crucial part of Howe’s plan to attack the Premier League and Champions League with gusto this season regardless of a troubled build-up on paper.