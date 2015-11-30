Hummels defends himself after media criticism

Under-fire Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels feels his performances have been "wrongly analysed" by the German media.

Germany international Hummels has come in for criticism following a series of unconvincing displays for Thomas Tuchel's men, but believes the negative comments have gone over the top.

He told Kicker: "I definitely feel wrongly analysed and honestly see my performances better than some of the media.

"It gains its own momentum: Bad things sell better than if you report positively. If there is the chance for it to snowball, this chance is gladly taken in my case."

The situation led to Hummels imposing a ban on speaking to the media, but he now accepts that made the situation worse, adding: "When I consciously said nothing it became less objective. It [the criticism] seemed unfortunately even more extreme.”

Despite Hummels' shaky form, Dortmund have performed well in Tuchel's maiden season at the helm. They are second in the Bundesliga, albeit eight points behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich.

And Hummels believes strong communication between the coach and the players has played a part.

Of Tuchel, he said: "We have absolutely no problem. We can speak openly about things and we will keep on doing so.

"I have always talked openly about my mistakes and will carry on. I don't hide."