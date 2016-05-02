I can make fans forget my bad season – Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard believes his poor domestic season will be forgotten if he stars with Belgium at Euro 2016.

Hazard, 25, has endured a difficult campaign, scoring an underwhelming two Premier League goals to go with just three assists.

However, the midfielder feels he can erase that by starring for Belgium, who are considered one of the threats to win the European Championship in France.

"I hope to return to top form," Hazard told Canal+.

"I know that if I have a good Euros, my bad season will be forgotten."

Hazard has struggled with injuries this season and his first league goals of the campaign came against AFC Bournemouth last time out.

He said he was not yet at full fitness and would only get better to close out the campaign.

"I am at 80-85 per cent of my abilities," Hazard said.

"Physical fitness comes with games."

Hazard and Belgium are in Group E at Euro 2016, taking on Italy, the Republic of Ireland and Sweden.