I know who is trying to unsettle us - Monk

Monk himself was said to have been involved in a training-ground bust-up with defender Chico Flores when he was still representing the club as a player in January.

That incident reportedly saw the police called and Monk – who took over as player-manager in February – has spent recent days trying to play down rumours of another scuffle between players.

Swansea have plummeted down the league since opting for the inexperienced Monk, winning two of their last 10 Premier League matches to fall to 15th, three points above the drop zone.

But the Swansea boss insists his squad are united as they battle to avoid relegation.

Monk said: "I have a good idea of the source it's come from to try and unsettle us, but you could see on Sunday (in a 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea) how unified the group are, so there are no problems.

"I'll tell you the truth, the incident was blown out of all proportion.

"It was handbags - all over and done with, no problems and dealt with at the time.

"Then it goes and gets blown out of proportion. In a training environment, with 20 men working hard with intensity, these things happen.

"It could be anything - a mistimed tackle and it's handbags. But it's dealt with there and then and we move on.

"The source mentioned stuff that showed it clearly came from the outside because some of it was bizarre.

"People will try and unsettle you, try and find an edge, but this group's reaction shows how together they are and how morale should be."

Swansea's next Premier League task is at Newcastle United on Saturday.