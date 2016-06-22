Ibrahimovic 'very proud' of Sweden career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was left proud of his achievements with Sweden after his international career came to an end on Wednesday.

The striker announced he would retire from the national team at the end of Euro 2016 and a 1-0 loss to Belgium brought an end to Sweden's campaign.

Ibrahimovic finished with 62 goals – the most for his nation – in 116 appearances.

The 34-year-old said he would have fond memories of his time playing for Sweden.

"I'm very proud of my career," Ibrahimovic said.

"I'm just a boy from a small little part of Malmo and I got to represent my country. I was able to captain my country.

"I'm proud of what I have achieved and I will have many beautiful memories of my Sweden career."

Ibrahimovic has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United, but his club future remains uncertain.