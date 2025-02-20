Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad: Peter Gerhardsson's full team
The Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad is shaping up, with the team set for a Nations League double-header this month
The Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad is coming together and Peter Gerhardsson will have a Nations League campagin to hammer out selection decisions.
The team will be aiming to add a second women's Euros trophy to their cabinet. The last time Sweden won the trophy was in 1984. Despite the lack of silverware, Sweden has been among the best European teams for decades.
At the last Euros Sweden were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners England. Sweden were dominated in the game with a 4-0 result.
They will want to banish that memory and will target getting the tournament off to a bang in the group stage where they have been drawn alongside Denmark, Germany and Poland.
Sweden Women's Euros squad
Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad: the last Swedish squad
The squad announced on February 11 to face Denmark and Wales in a Women's Nations League double header this month is as follows:
- GK: Tove Enblom (Vålerenga)
- GK: Jennifer Falk (Häcken)
- GK: Sofia Hjern (IFK Norrköping)
- DF: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby)
- DF: Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea)
- DF: Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Emma Kullberg (Juventus)
- DF: Hanna Lundkvist (San Diego Wave)
- DF: Amanda Nilden (Tottenham)
- DF: Linda Sembrant (Bayern Munich)
- DF: Hannah Wijk (Häcken)
- DF: Josefine Rybrink (Häcken)
- MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)
- MF: Kosovare Asllani (London City Lionesses)
- MF: Hanna Bennison (Juventus)
- MF: My Cato (Crystal Palace)
- MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)
- MF: Matilda Vinberg (Tottenham)
- MF: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Bayern Munich)
- FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg)
- FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)
- FW: Evelyn Ijeh (AC Milan)
- FW: Sofia Jakobsson (London City Lionesses)
- FW: Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)
Sweden fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifying
April 5 2024: England 1-1 Sweden, Wembley Stadium, London, England
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
April 9 2024: Sweden 0-1 France, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
May 31 2024: Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden, Dublin Arena, Dublin, Ireland
June 4 2024: Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden
July 12 2024: France 2-1 Sweden, Gaston-Gérard, Dijon, France
July 16 2024: Sweden 0-0 England, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
October 25 2024: Luxembourg 0-4 Sweden, Emile Mayrisch, Esch-sur-Alzette, Sweden
October 29 2024: Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
November 28 2024: Serbia 0-2 Sweden, Gradski stadion Dubočica, Leskovac, Serbia
December 3 2024: Sweden 6-0 Serbia, Stockholm Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Women's Nations League
February 21 2025: Denmark vs Sweden, Odense Stadion, Odense, Denmark
February 26 2025: Wales vs Sweden, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales
April 4 2025: Sweden vs Italy, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden
April 8 2025: Sweden vs Wales, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
May 30 2025: Italy vs Sweden, TBC
June 3 2025: Sweden vs Denmark, TBC
Euro 2025
July 4 2025: Denmark vs Sweden, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
July 8 2025: Poland vs Sweden, Luzern Arena, Lucerne, Switzerland
July 12 2025: Sweden vs Germany, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
Sweden manager: Peter Gerhardsson
Peter Gerhardsson has been in charge of Sweden since 2017 and has overseen a successful tenure. The team have finished third in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups and they won a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics.
Gerhardsson is stepping down after this summer's Euros and so the team will have extra motivation to add a European Championships silverware to his CV. His replacement has already been announced with former Australia boss Tony Gustavsson confirmed as the man to take the job after this summer.
Sweden's star player
Kosovare Asllani
Kosovare Asllani has been one of the consistent servants to Swedish football. She sparks life into every match she plays in and can spin the fortunes in the side's favour with a transitional break or a pinpoint cross.
Asllani made her debut in 2008 and has since won two Olympic silver medals and earned her country a third-place finish at the World Cup.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
The Germany Euro 2025 away kit is out, with Adidas using some interesting Graffiti artwork
The Sweden Euro 2025 away kit is out and Adidas honour pioneers as the team bid for history