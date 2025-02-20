Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad: Peter Gerhardsson's full team

Sweden have been one of the strongest women's teams in decades

The Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad is coming together and Peter Gerhardsson will have a Nations League campagin to hammer out selection decisions.

The team will be aiming to add a second women's Euros trophy to their cabinet. The last time Sweden won the trophy was in 1984. Despite the lack of silverware, Sweden has been among the best European teams for decades.

At the last Euros Sweden were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners England. Sweden were dominated in the game with a 4-0 result.

They will want to banish that memory and will target getting the tournament off to a bang in the group stage where they have been drawn alongside Denmark, Germany and Poland.

Sweden Women's Euros squad

Sweden Women Euro 2025 squad: the last Swedish squad

The squad announced on February 11 to face Denmark and Wales in a Women's Nations League double header this month is as follows:

GK: Tove Enblom (Vålerenga)

GK: Jennifer Falk (Häcken)

GK: Sofia Hjern (IFK Norrköping)

DF: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby)

DF: Nathalie Bjorn (Chelsea)

DF: Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich)

DF: Emma Kullberg (Juventus)

DF: Hanna Lundkvist (San Diego Wave)

DF: Amanda Nilden (Tottenham)

DF: Linda Sembrant (Bayern Munich)

DF: Hannah Wijk (Häcken)

DF: Josefine Rybrink (Häcken)

MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)

MF: Kosovare Asllani (London City Lionesses)

MF: Hanna Bennison (Juventus)

MF: My Cato (Crystal Palace)

MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

MF: Matilda Vinberg (Tottenham)

MF: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Bayern Munich)

FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg)

FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

FW: Evelyn Ijeh (AC Milan)

FW: Sofia Jakobsson (London City Lionesses)

FW: Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Sweden fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: England 1-1 Sweden, Wembley Stadium, London, England

April 9 2024: Sweden 0-1 France, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

May 31 2024: Republic of Ireland 0-3 Sweden, Dublin Arena, Dublin, Ireland

June 4 2024: Sweden 1-0 Republic of Ireland, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

July 12 2024: France 2-1 Sweden, Gaston-Gérard, Dijon, France

July 16 2024: Sweden 0-0 England, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

October 25 2024: Luxembourg 0-4 Sweden, Emile Mayrisch, Esch-sur-Alzette, Sweden

October 29 2024: Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

November 28 2024: Serbia 0-2 Sweden, Gradski stadion Dubočica, Leskovac, Serbia

December 3 2024: Sweden 6-0 Serbia, Stockholm Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: Denmark vs Sweden, Odense Stadion, Odense, Denmark

February 26 2025: Wales vs Sweden, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales

April 4 2025: Sweden vs Italy, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

April 8 2025: Sweden vs Wales, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

May 30 2025: Italy vs Sweden, TBC

June 3 2025: Sweden vs Denmark, TBC

Euro 2025

July 4 2025: Denmark vs Sweden, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

July 8 2025: Poland vs Sweden, Luzern Arena, Lucerne, Switzerland

July 12 2025: Sweden vs Germany, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

Sweden manager: Peter Gerhardsson

Peter Gerhardsson has been in charge of Sweden since 2017 (Image credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Peter Gerhardsson has been in charge of Sweden since 2017 and has overseen a successful tenure. The team have finished third in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups and they won a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Gerhardsson is stepping down after this summer's Euros and so the team will have extra motivation to add a European Championships silverware to his CV. His replacement has already been announced with former Australia boss Tony Gustavsson confirmed as the man to take the job after this summer.

Sweden's star player

Kosovare Asllani

Kosovare Asllani has been thoroughly impressive (Image credit: David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Kosovare Asllani has been one of the consistent servants to Swedish football. She sparks life into every match she plays in and can spin the fortunes in the side's favour with a transitional break or a pinpoint cross.

Asllani made her debut in 2008 and has since won two Olympic silver medals and earned her country a third-place finish at the World Cup.